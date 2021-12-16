Tottenham are leading the chase for Lorenzo Insigne, with Napoli considering a January move.

TOTTENHAM are said to be leading the race to sign Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli.

Spurs are said to be wasting no time in their pursuit of the 30-year-old, and Sports Witness reports that they intend to make a move for him when the transfer window reopens in January.

They were linked with a summer transfer for Insigne, but the deal fell through.

Because Insigne’s contract with the Serie A club expires next summer, he will be able to begin talks with new suitors in the New Year.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte, according to journalist Fabio Santini, is awestruck by the striker, who scored five goals in 18 games for Napoli this summer.

And the eager Italian is hoping to bring Insigne to White Hart Lane in January to save the North London club’s season.

Conte is on the lookout for a new striker to provide Harry Kane with some much-needed support.

Conte’s strike options are so limited that he’s had to start grooming winger Steven Bergwijn as Kane’s backup, despite the fact that the Dutchman has only four Premier League goals in 42 appearances.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Conte’s interest is reportedly known to Insigne, who is undecided about leaving his boyhood club in the middle of the season.

“Antonio Conte is crazy about Lorenzo Insigne and would like the player as soon as January,” Santini said, according to SW. “Lorenzo Insigne, of course, is flattered by both Conte and Tottenham’s interest, but he is undecided.”

“He would not want to end his relationship with Napoli in the middle of the season.”

Spurs aren’t the only team interested in signing Insigne, who is also being pursued by Juventus and Inter Milan.

Santini, on the other hand, claims that Spurs’ transfer supremo Fabio Paratici gives them an advantage in the race for Insigne.

“There have been meetings with Inter and Juventus,” Santini continued, “but Tottenham is the player’s closest club.”

“Tottenham is the closest team to Lorenzo Insigne.

Fabio Paratici, their executive, is courting him closely.”

Another advantage for Spurs is that Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis would rather let ‘Il Magnifico’ join a Premier League club than sell him to a Serie A rival.

“Aurelio De Laurentiis is not bothered,” Santini continued.

Because Il Magnifico would leave Italy and, as a result, would not join a rival Serie A club, the patron believes the English option is the best option.”