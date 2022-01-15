Tottenham are leading the race for Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s free transfer this summer, with Inter Milan and Barcelona also interested.

Tottenham are leading the race for Juventus’ Paulo Dybala’s free transfer this summer, with Inter Milan and Barcelona also interested.

According to reports, Tottenham are in pole position to sign Paulo Dybala on a free transfer this summer.

However, Inter Milan and Barcelona are both interested in signing the Juventus forward.

According to Spanish news outlet AS, this is the case.

Dybala is said to be unwilling to sign a new contract with Juventus and will be free to leave at the end of the season.

For the past two years, the forward has been in discussions with the Bianconeri about a contract extension.

Juventus is said to have changed the terms of a deal that had been agreed upon previously.

That appears to have persuaded the 28-year-old to leave Turin after seven years as a free agent.

And, according to Argentine outlet TyC, the forward is no longer willing to put pen to paper and will instead listen to foreign offers.

Dybala is currently allowed to enter into pre-contract negotiations with clubs outside of Italy.

The Argentina international has been impressive this season, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in 20 appearances to fill Cristiano Ronaldo’s void in Turin.

Man United have been monitoring the former Palermo midfielder as they prepare to part ways with Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial this summer.

Three years ago, the Red Devils were on the verge of signing him as part of a swap deal with Romelu Lukaku.

Tottenham came close to signing him in 2019.

The £65 million move to Spurs fell through after Juve changed their minds and decided to keep the versatile striker.

In fact, before the Old Lady pulled the plug, Dybala had already agreed to personal terms with the North Londoners.

