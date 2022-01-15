Tottenham are leading the race for Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s free transfer this summer, with Inter Milan and Barcelona also interested.

Inter Milan and Barcelona are also interested in signing Juventus star Paulo Dybala on a free transfer this summer.

According to reports, Tottenham are in pole position to sign Paulo Dybala on a free transfer this summer.

However, Inter Milan and Barcelona are also interested in signing the Juventus striker.

According to the Spanish news outlet AS, this is the case.

Dybala is not expected to sign a new contract with Juventus and will be available for free at the end of the season, according to reports.

According to TyC, the forward is unwilling to sign new contracts with Juve and will instead consider foreign offers.

For the past two years, the Argentina striker has been in talks with the Bianconeri about a contract extension.

Despite the fact that a deal had been reached, Juventus is said to have changed the terms of the agreement.

This appears to have persuaded the 28-year-old to leave Turin after seven years as a free agent.

The Argentine is currently permitted to enter into pre-contract negotiations with clubs outside of Italy.

In 20 appearances, Dybala has scored nine goals and provided four assists.

Man United have been monitoring the former Palermo midfielder as they prepare to part ways with Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial this summer.

Three years ago, the Red Devils were close to signing him as part of a swap deal that saw Romelu Lukaku go the other way.

Tottenham came close to signing him in 2019.

The £65 million move to Spurs fell through after Juve changed their minds and decided to keep the versatile striker.

In fact, before the Old Lady pulled the plug, Dybala had already agreed to personal terms with the North Londoners.

