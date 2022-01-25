Tottenham are looking for a loan deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat to replace Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso, who are both leaving the club.

ANTONIO CONTE is reportedly interested in signing Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina to replace Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are expected to lose both Alli and Lo Celso this month, with incomings also expected before the January 31 deadline.

According to the Evening Standard, one of those players could be Amrabat, a 25-year-old who is in talks about a loan move.

According to reports in Italy, an agreement has already been reached, with a £12.5 million buyout option included.

All that remains is for Amrabat to sign off on the move, according to reports.

Conte and Tottenham transfer chief Fabio Paratici are said to be ‘great admirers’ of the Morocco international, who is currently representing his country at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Amrabat joined Fiorentina from Hellas Verona last season and started every game in midfield.

However, since the summer, he has only started one league game and has fallen out of favor with the club.

On the international stage, he’s had a better run, starting for Morocco in their 2-1 victory over Malawi in the Afcon quarterfinals.

Both Alli and Lo Celso, as well as Tanguy Ndombele, are willing to leave the Spurs this month.

Conte’s options in the middle of the park are Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Oliver Skipp.

As a result, the Italian is looking to bolster his midfield by signing Amrabat.

After being left out of the 2-0 loss to Chelsea, Alli has been linked with a move to Newcastle. Lo Celso was also left out of the squad.

In North London, the Argentinian is also considered surplus to requirements.

Meanwhile, Ndombele has been linked with a return to France as part of a deal involving Georginio Wijnaldum.

