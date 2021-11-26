Tottenham are stunned by Mura, Chelsea are interested in signing Chiesa, and Newcastle are in the market for a striker – all the latest transfer news is here.

Tottenham are stunned by Mura, Chelsea are interested in Chiesa, and Newcastle are in the market for a striker.

Mura stunned Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa Conference League.

Harry Kane scored once more, but Ryan Sessegnon was sent off in the first half, and Spurs were defeated with the final kick of the game.

West Ham defeated Rapid Vienna 2-0 away from home, while Leicester defeated Legia Warsaw 3-1 at King Power Stadium, with police having to intervene with away fans.

Celtic were knocked out of Europe with a 3-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, while Rangers won 2-0 at home to Sparta Prague, ensuring their progression to the next round.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Federico Chiesa for £84 million.

With the win, Thomas Tuchel’s side qualified for the Champions League last 16 and are in the running for the draw on December 13.

In other news, Erling Haaland’s wages at Borussia Dortmund could be doubled if he is offered a new contract.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Real Madrid are all keen on signing the goalscoring machine, who is 21 years old.

Newcastle has reportedly entered the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic, who is valued at £70 million and plays for Fiorentina.

ZAK HIM UP, ZAK HIM UP ZAK HIM UP

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Denis Zakaria of Switzerland to bolster their midfield.

The 25-year-old’s contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expires at the end of the season, and he could be heading to England.

However, when it comes to signing Zakaria, the Red Devils will face stiff competition.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Barcelona, Juve, and Roma are all interested in signing the midfielder.

Zakaria has turned down Gladbach’s offers of a new contract and appears to be on his way out.

And Manchester United’s current midfield duo of Fred and Scott McTominay has received a lot of flak this season.

As a result, bringing in Zakaria would give new interim manager Ralf Rangnick another option in the middle of the park.

‘NO’

Following their humiliating 2-1 defeat to NS Mura in the Europa Conference League, ex-player Jamie O’Hara believes four Tottenham players should never wear a Spurs shirt again.

Matt Doherty, Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli, and Davinson Sanchez were singled out by O’Hara, who played 56 times for Spurs.

“These are a Slovenian top-flight side that I would expect a National League side to give a game to,” he said on Sky Sports.

“It’s been an embarrassment, and some of the players –…

