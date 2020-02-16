Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho snubs former club Man United as potential candidates for top four

Jose Mourinho has aimed a swipe at Manchester United by snubbing his former club as rivals in the pursuit for a Champions League spot come the end of the season.

The Tottenham manager, who was sacked by United in December 2018, believes Sheffield United, Wolves and even Arsenal – who sit 10 points off top four – are more likely candidates for a place in next term’s Champions League.

The race for the top four is hotting up now with Sheffield United sitting just two points behind Chelsea, another one of Mourinho’s former sides, while Tottenham are four adrift.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mourinho said: ‘Wolves and Sheffield United are fighting for the top four, [the managers]they can say no, and I understand if they say no but the reality is that they are.

‘Not just because of the position that they are in the table, but because of the power and quality. They arrive in this situation where in the eyes of everybody they should be more than happy, they are not more than happy.

‘Wolves bought an important player [Daniel Podence for £19m] to try to improve their situation.

‘Sheffield bought an important player [Sander Berge for £22m], they beat their record in the market to try to improve their team.

‘So it’s not just about Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton. It’s not just about us.

‘It’s also about these two clubs who I have to say [are]fantastic.’