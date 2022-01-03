Tottenham can sign Adama Traore for £20 million, but they will have to compete with West Ham for the Wolves winger.

Spurs can sign Adama Traore for £20 million, but West Ham are also interested in the Wolves winger.

To sign Adama Traore from cash-strapped Wolves in January, Tottenham will have to beat off competition.

As Wolves look to raise funds to make their own purchases this month, the Spain international is reportedly available for a cut-price £20m.

Spurs are interested after having two bids rejected last summer, including one for £30 million.

However, according to the Telegraph, Antonio Conte’s side will face competition from West Ham for the services of the speedy winger.

Traore has been in talks with Wolves about a new contract that would make him the club’s highest-paid player, earning £120,000 per week.

However, a dispute over a release clause is said to have stymied negotiations.

Bruno Lage wants to bring in a center-back, winger, and striker in January, but he needs to sell to make the money.

Due to the deep pockets of the clubs interested in Traore, he has been identified as a possible sale.

Despite the fact that ex-Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo left the club in November, Spurs have maintained their interest.

West Ham United manager David Moyes is also said to be interested in signing the 25-year-old, and Molineux would likely welcome a bidding war for his services.

Traore began his career at Barcelona’s illustrious La Masia academy before making the first team in 2013.

After spells with Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in England, he was signed by Wolves, who had just been promoted, in 2018.

