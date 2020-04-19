Tottenham chief Daniel Levy may employ ground staff at private estate

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly considering putting the club’s ground staff who have not been furloughed to work on his private estate during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to The Telegraph, Levy would pay for the private use of staff himself rather than with their Tottenham salary.

Although ground staff still need to maintain the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they are not needed to prepare it for match days, with all football in England currently suspended.

The club’s training ground in Enfield is also shut, so the ground staff have less work to do there as well.

Levy could make up the hours for some of these employees by putting them to work on his grand Hertfordshire estate.

Tottenham’s move to furlough its non-playing staff has come under a lot of criticism.

Spurs are the eighth richest club in the world and have turned a profit every year since 2012, with a £69million profit last year.

As it stands, Spurs are paying their players full wages, while the club’s 550 non-playing staff have been furloughed and have lost 20 per cent of their income.

Many have accused the club of taking advantage of the government’s job retention scheme while still paying players huge wages.

In a strong request on Twitter, the club’s main fan group – Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust – wrote: ‘We have been saying consistently @SpursOfficial – pause and rethink.

‘We are now saying it clearly and in public – do not further damage the Club’s reputation, listen to your fans.’

Rivals such as Arsenal and Chelsea, both with revenues valued at less than Spurs’, have not opted to use government money.

Harry Redknapp, former Tottenham and Portsmouth manager, told the BBC: ‘I’m a bit disappointed they’ve used that scheme to keep workers on. These people are so important to every football club, the club shouldn’t be taking the government’s money to be paying them.

‘The players need to have a meeting among themselves and from their heart, say “I think it would be a good idea, let us take a wage cut, not deferred wages, we can afford to take a cut, whether its five, 10 per cent, but do it from the heart.”

‘When the government brought this scheme out I thought it was for businesses who couldn’t afford to keep workers on, I didn’t think it was for the use of top Premier League clubs.’

Liverpool also made the decision to furlough non-playing staff, however quickly reversed their decision after similar backlash.