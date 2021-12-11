Tottenham may be granted a reprieve from the Conference League after Uefa reversed its decision on the December 31 fixture cut-off following the Covid debacle.

Tottenham Hotspur could still be granted a European KO reprieve.

After being postponed due to the Londoners’ coronavirus outbreak, Uefa announced yesterday that last Thursday’s final Europa Conference group tie with Rennes will NOT be rescheduled.

Spurs could be docked a 3-0 defeat for failing to fulfill the fixture, effectively eliminating them from the competition.

However, SunSport understands that Uefa’s Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body may change the rules to allow the match to be played after the December 31 deadline.

When Uefa confirmed: “A solution that could work for both clubs could not be found,” it appeared to be condemning Antonio Conte’s team to a KO.

“The match will no longer be played, and the matter will be referred to the Control, Ethics, and Disciplinary Body for further action.”

The CEDB awarded 3-0 victories to clubs whose opponents were unable to fulfill fixtures due to Covid infections during the pandemic, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld that decision.

Rennes, on the other hand, could be penalized if the CEDB rules that they were not flexible enough in attempting to arrange a new date for the game.

The CEDB may also grant an exception to the December 31 deadline, allowing the Group G match to be played before the competition resumes in February.

An additional complication is that France is on holiday from December 22 to January 7.

Any decision would have an impact on Vitesse Arnhem, the second-placed team in the group.