Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a surprise transfer target for AC Milan, who will pay £21 million for him.

AC Milan is interested in Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga, who Spurs will sell for £21 million.

AC Milan has made a surprise bid for Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga.

Spurs are rumored to be willing to let the academy graduate leave this month as they look to overhaul their squad under new manager Antonio Conte.

Tanganga has been offered a loan by Milan.

Londoners, on the other hand, want a long-term agreement.

Fabio Paratici, Tottenham’s managing director of football, has set a £21 million price tag on the England Under-21 international.

Tanganga, who is 22 years old, has only made eight Premier League appearances this season.

Following the summer arrival of Cristian Romero, he has found himself pushed down the pecking order.

And with the Argentina centre-back on the verge of returning from a hamstring injury that has kept him out since November, his chances of breaking into the first team are likely to be reduced even further.

Conte is frustrated because Tottenham has yet to sign a player this window.

“Buying key players in January is not easy,” he said this week.

“However, we know when there is an opportunity, and even if it isn’t the best opportunity, we must act.”

“Also, this may not be the best opportunity,” he adds, “but we’re in a situation where we need to supplement the squad because it’s so small.”

