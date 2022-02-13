Tottenham fans defy club orders by singing the Y-word in the first minute of the Wolves match, despite Spurs management’s requests that they refrain.

TOTTENHAM supporters defied their club’s orders by chanting the Y-word in the first minute of their game against Wolves.

Spurs were in action for the first time since releasing a statement on Thursday.

And a sizable portion of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s supporters refused to heed the advice.

“The thing I love most is being Y**,” people chanted loudly.

“We’ll sing whatever we want,” she continued.

The home crowd belted out yet another rendition of ‘Y** Army.’

In the 1970s, Tottenham supporters adopted the Y-word as a badge of honor in response to anti-Semitism from rival fans.

Spurs fans have long been associated with a sizable Jewish following, with some even flaunting the Star of David as a symbol of their faith.

“We are living in times of heightened awareness of cultural appropriation and sensitivities,” Spurs said in a statement to supporters on its website.

“It is therefore critical to our club’s and fans’ values that we are even more conscious of the contentious nature of this term.”

“We’ve always maintained that our fans have never used it with the intent of offending anyone.”

“In fact, one of the reasons some Spurs fans choose to chant the term now is to show unity and support for the team, as well as for one another, as a defense mechanism against antisemitic abuse that still exists, and as a way to identify as a Spurs fan.”

“However, outside of a football context, an overwhelming majority of our fans acknowledged that the Y-word can be considered a racist term and that they would not use it in that context.”

“Members of our fanbase are uncomfortable with the Y-word’s continued use at matches,” according to two surveys conducted among Tottenham fans.

“Supporters who were willing to defend their reasons for using the term expressed an openness to its use being curtailed if it offended other fans.”

More to come…