Tottenham hold talks over a shock move for Gareth Bale from Real Madrid 

Tottenham have held talks over a shock swoop for Gareth Bale — but the club are pessimistic over their chances of clinching the Real Madrid star’s return.

Sportsmail understands Spurs have explored the possibility of trying to lure their former player back to north London but the finances attached to the deal mean it is unlikely Bale will return to the Premier League before Friday’s deadline.

And the club’s protracted loan move for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has fallen through in the final 24 hours of the transfer window as Spurs missed out on the Poland international to former hero Jurgen Klinsmann, who is manager of Hertha Berlin.

Bale’s mammoth £600,000-per-week wages are the main obstacle between Spurs completing a successful swoop for the Wales international.

Tottenham know they cannot get anywhere near matching the forward’s current salary and talks have centred around structuring a deal with Real to satisfy all parties.

But the vast finances involved means it is increasingly unlikely Tottenham can pull off what will undoubtedly be the most sensational deal of the January transfer window.

Manager Jose Mourinho is keen to sign a centre-forward before Friday’s deadline as he looks to replace Harry Kane, who is missing until April though injury.

Piatek was the club’s prime loan target but have seen their main target join Hertha Berlin from AC Milan, who were keen to sell the striker permanently rather than loan him out.

Hertha Berlin’s £27million offer has sealed the deal with the Pole heading to Germany after successful negotiations between the two clubs. Spurs are now looking at alternative options in the dying hours.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is under consideration, but a deal may be difficult given the rivalry between both clubs.

Tottenham’s £27m move for Steven Bergwijn – that was first revealed by Sportsmail on Sunday – was confirmed on Wednesday.