Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have made bids for Anthony Martial, who has stated that he does not want to be loaned to an English club.’

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have made transfer bids for Anthony Martial, who has stated that he does not want to be loaned to an English club.’

According to reports, WANTAWAY Manchester United star Anthony Martial will not sign with a Premier League rival.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked with a move for the forward.

Martial, on the other hand, is not interested in joining another English club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona, Sevilla, and Juventus are all still interested in signing him in January.

Man United will demand that the Frenchman’s full salary be paid in the event that he leaves, as well as a loan fee.

In Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, Martial was left out of the starting lineup.

Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager, claimed that Martial had asked to be left out, which Martial later denied on social media.

“I will never refuse to play for Manchester United,” Martial responded.

“I’ve been here for seven years and I’ve never disrespected the club or the fans, and I’ll never do so again.”

Sevilla are planning a new loan bid for Martial later this month, according to reports.

However, there has been a stumbling block in the negotiations, with United demanding that Sevilla pay more than half of Martial’s £130k weekly wages, which Sevilla refuses to do.

