The final Premier League table is predicted by a supercomputer, with Tottenham Hotspur beating Arsenal and Manchester United to finish in the top four.

Following their epic 3-2 win over Leicester, Tottenham has been backed by a boffin supercomputer to finish fourth in the Premier League.

On Wednesday night, Antonio Conte’s side scored twice in injury time to snatch the three points at the King Power Stadium.

The win moved them into fifth place in the table, ahead of Sunday’s crucial London derby against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs are now in pole position to finish the season in the top four, with only a point separating them and fourth-placed West Ham.

Conte’s side also has a three-game advantage over the Hammers, as well as having played fewer games than Arsenal and Manchester United in the North London derby.

As a result, the supercomputer at bettingexpert.com has predicted that the Carabao Cup semi-finalists will take the final Champions League spot.

Manchester City, who lead the Premier League by ten points, has been backed at 116 to retain the title.

The second-placed Liverpool is followed by Chelsea, who, despite their poor form, beat Spurs to third place.

Arsenal is expected to finish fifth, despite having played one more game than West Ham.

Despite beating Brentford 3-1 on Wednesday, the Red Devils are only favored to finish sixth, despite having played two more games than Tottenham.

While they are currently in fourth place, West Ham may have to settle for seventh place and a place in the Uefa Conference League next season.

Wolves, Leicester, and Brighton round out the top ten.

Next up are Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Southampton, and Leeds, with Brentford tipped to avoid relegation by finishing 15th.

Everton is next, with Newcastle narrowly avoiding relegation as a result of their Saudi owners’ January investment.

Burnley, on the other hand, will see their six-year stay in the Premier League come to an end as they are expected to finish 19th.

Watford and Norwich, on either side of the Clarets, are set for an immediate return to the Championship.

