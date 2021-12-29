Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has been urged by Harry Redknapp not to panic buy in the first January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has been urged not to panic buy in the first January transfer window by Harry Redknapp.

In January 2020, Jose Mourinho brought Steven Bergwijn to north London during his first transfer window as manager.

In January 2009, after replacing Juande Ramos a few months before, Redknapp spent around £50 million on new recruits.

As he continues his push for the top four, new manager Conte has been linked with a number of players.

“Conte will look to improve the team at Spurs, but I don’t think they’ll dive in, and there’s no need to panic buy because they still have a chance of finishing in the top four,” the former Tottenham manager said.

“This year’s title race is wide open.

“Conte may try to improve them a little, bring in one or two to push for a Champions League spot, but they already have a strong squad.”

“I don’t think they’ll panic buy in January; in the summer, they’ll be thinking more long-term.”

Spurs are reportedly planning a move for Matthijs de Ligt, the Juventus centre-back.

Philippe Coutinho is also reportedly being monitored by the North Londoners.

Despite praising Conte, Kylian Mbappe has said he will never sign for Tottenham.

“I recall going back to manage Portsmouth in 2006, and they were cut adrift at the bottom of the league,” Redknapp continued.

“However, during the January transfer window, I was able to bring in a couple of players who made all the difference.”

“I took three Tottenham players, Pedro Mendes, Sean Davis, and Noe Pamarot, as part of Daniel Levy’s special buy one, get one free offer.”

“When they came in, we were able to get off the bottom and have a fantastic run while staying up.”

“That year, the January window saved us.

It’s a difficult window, but when you’re in a pinch, it’s a lifesaver.”

