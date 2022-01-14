Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has warned Daniel Levy that if he does not match his transfer ambitions, he will be forced to leave the club.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has repeatedly refused to commit to staying with the club if reinforcements are not brought in this month.

Conte has only been in charge for a month and a half.

However, he has been vocal about his belief that Tottenham’s squad needs to be completely overhauled.

The Italian is looking for defensive reinforcements as well as Wolves wideman Adama Traore.

Tanguy Ndombele, the club’s record signing, is also on his way out.

He was left out of the Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday.

Conte replied, “Yeah, for sure,” when asked how important it was for the club to get its recruitment right to match his own ambition and reputation as a “winner.”

“I don’t lose sight of my goals.”

I enjoy fighting and competing.

“I understand that there is only one team capable of winning trophies at the end of the season.”

“However, I don’t want to lose my distinguishing feature.”

“I don’t want to lose my desire or my will.”

Otherwise, I’m going to work against myself.

“I’d like to keep this quality as a winner.”

