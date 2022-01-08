Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is willing to let Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, and Tanguy Ndombele leave the club.

ANTONIO CONTE is reportedly willing to sell Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, and Tanguy Ndombele to help fund his Tottenham overhaul.

After his team was defeated at Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, the Italian delivered a harsh assessment of his players.

He admitted that they were nowhere near ready to compete at the top of the Premier League, claiming that ‘we are a team in the middle.’

Conte is planning a ruthless sale, with’more than half a dozen players at risk’ of being sold, and a slew of Spurs players are reportedly ‘fearing for their futures.’

Conte allegedly repeated that message in private meetings with senior figures at the club as he outlined his plan to reshape his squad, according to ESPN.

But that can only happen if there is a major reorganization, and there are several big names who could be affected.

According to the latest reports, Conte is willing to sell Alli, Bergwijn, and Ndombele.

Also mentioned are Matt Doherty, Japhet Tanganga, and Giovani Lo Celso.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is willing to trust Conte’s judgment and is ready to work in the transfer window this month.

He and his teammates, on the other hand, understand how difficult it is to sell and buy in the middle of the season.

According to the report, one of the reasons Conte is publicly calling for time and patience in transforming Spurs into title contenders is because of this.

Conte is desperate to bolster his squad in a number of areas as soon as possible.

He is looking for a new center-back, winger, and midfielder.

In addition, a back-up striker for Harry Kane is on his wish list.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.