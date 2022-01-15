Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis has a £112 million boat, is friends with Tiger Woods, and gave The Nolans their first ever gig.

Tottenham Hotspur’s owner, Joe Lewis, owns a £112 million yacht, is friends with Tiger Woods, and gave The Nolans their first ever gig.

JOE LEWIS is the owner of Tottenham Hotspur, but you’ve probably never heard of him.

The self-made billionaire from East London rarely visits Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to support Harry Kane and his teammates, preferring instead to live on a superyacht in the Caribbean.

He spends most of his time in the Bahamas on his £112 million boat, Aviva III, and is friends with Tiger Woods.

Over the years, he helped launch the careers of Robert Earl, the founder of Planet Hollywood and Hard Rock, as well as the 1970s pop sensations The Nolans.

According to Forbes’ rich list, he is worth £4.3 billion.

Allow SunSport to take you on a journey through the life of the man known as “The Boxer” due to his sporting name.

He dropped out of school at 15 to work as a waiter in his family’s cafe, earning £6 per week.

Later, under the name Tavistock Banqueting, he established more businesses in London’s West End.

Joe opened a number of restaurants, including the Northumberland Grand, London’s first fancy dress-themed eatery aimed at tourists.

The Beefeater, the Cockney, the Caledonian, and the Hanover Grand were all developed from there.

In the 1960s, he ran The Talk of the Town, a super club where Frank Sinatra, Diana Ross, and Tom Jones all performed.

Joe gave The Nolans their first live show at the Hanover Grand, and he hired Planet Hollywood and Hard Rock founder Robert Earl.

Joe even ventured into the world of tourist shops, selling souvenirs and arranging for foreigners to be dropped off at his restaurants after taking a bus tour of London.

In 1979, he sold the company for a staggering £30 million and relocated to the Bahamas as a tax exile.

Joe began trading currencies after relocating to Nassau, Bahamas’ capital.

He made tens of millions there, gambling on stocks, as he sought to continue amassing his vast fortune.

In September of 1992, he became a billionaire, thanks in part to a wise investment on a day known as Black Wednesday.

Joe teamed up with investor George Soros, believing that the British pound was overvalued and would crash as the country attempted to align itself with other Euro countries.

He placed a bet on the Pound collapsing…

