Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford

Because of COVID-19 cases in Manchester United’s squad, Tuesday’s match has been postponed.

Brentford’s home match against Manchester United was postponed by the English Premier League on Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Due to the exceptional circumstances of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Manchester United’s squad, the (postponement) decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers,” the Premier League said in a statement on Monday.

On Tuesday at 1930 GMT, the game was scheduled to take place.

Manchester United announced on Monday that their first team operations at the Carrington Training Complex would be shut down for 24 hours due to several confirmed COVID-19 cases among first team staff and players.

Positive cases have also been reported in other Premier League clubs, such as Brighton, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, and Aston Villa.