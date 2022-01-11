Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final

TOTTENHAM have a lot on their plate as they travel to North London for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Chelsea.

After the first game, Thomas Tuchel’s side led 2-0 thanks to an early strike from Kai Havertz and an own goal by Ben Davies, putting the Blues in command of the tie.

Spurs haven’t won a trophy since 2008, and Antonio Conte is hoping to change that.

Sky Sports Main Event, Football, and Ultra HD will broadcast all of the action live.

At 7:00 p.m., the show will begin.

If you have a Sky subscription, you can use the Sky Go app to watch the action while on the go.

Non-subscribers can watch on their mobile, tablet, PC, or gaming console by purchasing a £9.99 NOW TV pass.

Spurs will be without Son Heung-min, who suffered a muscle injury in the first leg and will be out for some time.

Dele Alli and Bryan Gil did not impress in the FA Cup win over Morecambe and are likely to be dropped from the starting XI.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is away at the AFCON, while Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante are both doubts for the Covid-19.

Reece James, Ben Chilwell, and Trevoh Chalobah are all still on the bench.

