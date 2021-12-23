Tottenham is being chastised by the Supporters Trust for removing senior and young adult ticket prices for cup games.

TOTTENHAM’S Supporters Trust has slammed the club for removing senior and young adult ticket prices for upcoming cup matches.

The Lilywhites have offered concession prices for those aged 18-21 and over 65 in previous matches this season.

Earlier this season, a concession ticket cost £20 for their Europa Conference League group matches.

The option has since been removed, and all fans aged 18 and up must now pay the full £25 to attend the FA Cup third round match against Morecambe and the League Cup semi-final second leg match against Chelsea.

This change in pricing policy was quickly noticed by the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust.

“Seems the Christmas spirit is very much lacking at @SpursOfficial,” they tweeted.

“Removing senior and young adult concessionary pricing for both Morecambe and Chelsea home cup games quietly is a low move for one of the world’s wealthiest clubs.”

“You have to do better, Spurs.

“It’s much better.”

THST secretary Katrina Law added in another sarcastic post: “Taking extra money off teenagers and pensioners at Christmas.”

“The (hashtag)Spurs Board made a fantastic decision.

“At times, I’m completely speechless.”

Spurs season tickets cost up to £2,223, with individual match admission costing up to £98.

Even the cheapest season ticket at Tottenham costs £807, with only Arsenal’s pricing in the Premier League being comparable.

THST has consistently criticized Tottenham’s ticket pricing strategy, among other things.

They demanded the resignation of chairman Daniel Levy over Spurs’ role in an attempted European Super League breakaway earlier this year.

They also demanded a meeting about the club’s long-term strategy earlier this season, after an underwhelming two years, which was compounded by a poor run under former manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

