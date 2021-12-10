Tottenham is facing a Christmas fixture nightmare, as the Covid-affected club is required to play the postponed Rennes match before December 31.

Tottenham is facing a Christmas fixture nightmare, as the Covid-affected club is required to play the postponed Rennes match before the end of the year.

The festive season is hectic for Premier League teams at the best of times, but it’s set to be even busier for Antonio Conte and Tottenham this season.

Conte’s side is mired in a Covid-19 crisis, with Thursday night’s Europa Conference League match against Rennes POSTPONED following a slew of positive cases within the Tottenham camp.

It follows the postponement of the match against Burnley on November 28 due to heavy snow in Lancashire.

Spurs currently have two games to make up, though their fixtures against Brighton and Leicester are also in doubt due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

All group stage matches must be completed by December 31st, according to UEFA regulations.

As a result, the club has three weeks from Friday to reschedule the Europa Conference League match.

Spurs, on the other hand, have SIX games planned between now and New Year’s Eve.

Before the New Year, Conte’s side will face Brighton, Leicester, Liverpool, West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Southampton.

They’ll be back in action on January 1 when they visit Claudio Ranieri’s Watford.

It will be difficult to reschedule the game against Rennes before the end of the year.

Spurs are proposing that the game be moved to next Wednesday, December 15, according to French Football News.

However, this would create even more havoc because the trip to Leicester scheduled for the next day would have to be rescheduled.

Rennes is said to be adamant about not agreeing to that date, having been enraged by the late cancellation of Thursday’s game.

Once a date for the Rennes match is set, the task of rescheduling the trip to Turf Moor must be completed.

According to football.london, the Premier League is hoping to play that game in early January.

It could take place the week of January 3 or the following week, depending on whether Spurs reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Those matches are scheduled for the week of January 10th, but if Spurs lose to West Ham, they are theoretically free to play the Clarets that week.

Spurs’ next two matches are in doubt due to multiple positive Covid-19 cases within the squad, so there could be more headaches on the way.

