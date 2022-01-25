Tottenham is in talks with Luis Diaz, Chelsea is negotiating an Ousmane Dembele deal, and Azpilicueta has signed a new contract.

Tottenham is in talks with Luis Diaz, Chelsea is negotiating a deal for Ousmane Dembele, and Azpilicueta is the latest player to join the club.

THE JANUARY transfer window is open for business, and deals are being made all over Europe!

Tottenham is reportedly in talks with Porto to sign winger Luis Diaz, who is highly rated.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is said to be in talks with Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele to bring him to West London.

And Cesar Azpilicueta, the Stamford Bridge captain, could be on his way out.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and closes at 11 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break falling during the final week of the window.

Here you will find all the latest transfer news, gossip, and updates…

For United, should it be Kamara or Rice?

Manchester United has been linked with Boubacar Kamara of Marseille and Decaln Rice of West Ham, but who would be a better fit at Old Trafford?

Kamara, 22, is described by the Manchester Evening News as a ‘cool head in the middle of the park, often deployed as a deep-lying defensive midfielder.’

He has a similar voice to Rice, but Rice also has a fantastic ability to motivate his team.

So, which of the stars could provide the foundation for a new Red Devils team?

For Diaz, a trio of Prem players are battling it out.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool are vying for the signature of Porto midfielder Luis Diaz.

United are planning to sabotage Liverpool’s move, according to SunSport, with Tottenham joining the race for his signature as well.

Are the Eagles interested in Donny?

According to Sky Sports, Crystal Palace are interested in loaning Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek.

Under caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick, the Dutch midfielder is still not getting game time, and he was also surplus to requirements under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Guimaraes has been linked to Spurs.

According to Sky Sports, Spurs is one of several clubs interested in Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who is valued at £21.5 million.

PSG, Arsenal, and Manchester United are rumored to be interested in the Brazil star.

Jamie Carragher has revealed that he only had two transfer offers in his entire Liverpool career.

Rangers and Wigan are said to have approached the Reds legend, but neither offer piqued his interest.

“I had a couple [of offers]at the end of my career when I couldn’t get into the team,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I believe Ally McCoist tried to get me up to Rangers, and Roberto Martinez told me he tried to get me to play in a back three for Wigan.”

“How about this…?”

