Tottenham is preparing a transfer bid for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, but they will not be able to match the defender’s astronomically high release clause.

Tottenham is preparing a bid for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, but they will be unable to match the defender’s exorbitant release clause.

After some outstanding performances in his homeland, the Dutchman joined the Italian giants for £67.5 million in 2019.

The 22-year-old, however, is ‘flirting with a Juventus exit,’ according to 4-4-2.

Antonio Conte’s Londoners are thought to be in the wings.

However, the transfer fee could be a stumbling block.

Potential buyers must meet the centre-back’s £130 million release clause.

De Ligt is also being pursued by Tottenham’s rivals Chelsea.

And Mino Raiola, his superagent, has told Dutch newspaper NRC that his client is willing to look beyond Serie A.

“(De Ligt) is ready for a new step… he believes that as well,” he stated.

Before joining Juventus in 2019, the Dutch centre-back captained Ajax at the tender age of 18.

During his time at Johan Cruyff Arena, he won the Golden Boy award for Europe’s best youngster.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been keeping a close eye on the wonderkid as he searches for answers to his looming defensive crisis.

The Blues have FOUR senior defenders whose contracts will expire next summer.

The Premier League title challengers have yet to agree on new contracts with Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Andreas Christensen.

