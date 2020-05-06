Tottenham ‘join the race for Ryan Fraser’ as Bournemouth star ‘tells friends he wants move’

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham have reportedly joined the race for winger Ryan Fraser, in hope of getting the Bournemouth man in a cut-price deal ahead of summer.

The Scottish star has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs including Liverpool, and looks set to move on from the Vitality stadium to pastures new.

Tottenham will set up their interest in the 26-year-old who is keen to make the switch happen, according to Football Insider.

It is reported that Fraser has already told close friends he is looking to move on from Bournemouth, and is keen on a potential switch to north London.

Fraser’s desire is said to centre around a desire to wish to play Champions League football, or at the least join a club with intent for the competition.

Spurs are said to have entered the race for Fraser in hope they can acquire the 26-year-old for a minimal fee, knowing that the player is soon out of contract and that Bournemouth are among the many clubs impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak of the virus, which has halted football around the world, looks set to heavily distort the transfer market.

Budgets of teams have been severed hampered, with big money deals for many clubs no longer a reality.

Fraser is approaching the end of his Bournemouth deal, after failing to pen new terms.

An agreement prior to the summer window therefore would see the Cherries pocket at least something for the man they signed from Aberdeen in January 2013.

This season, in 32 matches in all competitions, including 21 league starts, Fraser has scored once and registered four assists.

Spurs spent big on Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven in January by securing a £27million deal, though look set to tighten the purse strings in summer.

Speculation is now mounting in north London regarding which players may be let go, in order for Spurs to keep abreast of their regimented wage structure.

Argentina star Erik Lamela is among the names said to be heading for the exit door