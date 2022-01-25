Tottenham joins Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign Luis Diaz, but Porto refuses to pay the £67 million release clause.

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to compete with Manchester United and Liverpool for Porto star Luis Diaz.

United are planning to sabotage Liverpool’s move, according to SunSport, with Tottenham joining the race for his signature as well.

Spurs have not yet made an official bid for the 24-year-old winger, but have entered the race.

Any team interested in signing Diaz will have to pay £67 million.

Porto will not budge on their asking price for Diaz, following the sales of Jesus Manuel Corona to Sevilla and Sergio Oliveira to Roma earlier this month.

The Portuguese club will not sell their prized asset for less than his full release clause of around £70 million.

That would make him Tottenham’s record signing, with a fee of £12 million higher than the £55 million paid for Tanguy Ndombele in 2019.

Conte has yet to make a signing as Tottenham manager, and with the winter transfer deadline approaching in less than a week, he is running out of time to bring in some new faces.

Tottenham are expected to make an improved £20 million offer for Adama Traore, who has been linked with a move away from Wolves.

The West Midlanders have already turned down a £15 million bid.

Diaz, on the other hand, would be a huge statement signing for Spurs, who are aiming for a top-four finish at the end of the season.

In 18 league games this season, the winger has 14 goals and two goals in six Champions League appearances.

His services, however, are in high demand.

According to SunSport, a United scout attended a Porto game recently to watch Diaz, but they were not the only team with a representative present.

Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Saint-Etienne, Rennes, Real Sociedad, and Sassuolo sent talent scouts to the event.

