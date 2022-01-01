Tottenham makes a cheeky offer to Barcelona, offering to take £370k-a-week flop Philippe Coutinho off their books for free.

Spurs make a cheeky transfer offer to Barcelona, offering to take £370k-a-week flop Philippe Coutinho off their books for free.

Barcelona’s financial difficulties are being exploited by the Premier League club.

According to Elnational, Spurs could also offer to take Coutinho off Barcelona’s hands for free.

Getting the Brazilian’s £370,000-per-week salary off the books, according to the report, would be ‘beneficial’ to Barca.

Coutinho, who joined Barcelona for £145 million in 2018, would trail big-money signing Ferran Torres.

Coutinho is almost certain to leave Barcelona in the coming transfer windows, with the Premier League the most likely destination.

Newcastle reportedly offered the former Liverpool midfielder a loan, but he turned it down because it would have been a step backwards in his career.

Coutinho’s move to Newcastle could be risky given the club’s relegation situation.

Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal, on the other hand, are more appealing options for the former high-profile midfielder.

The Gunners’ manager, Mikel Arteta, is said to have given Coutinho’s signing the green light as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of a tight race for a top-four finish.

With Arsenal holding the final Champions League spot, the north London club could be the ideal destination for Coutinho.

