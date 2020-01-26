Tottenham make contact with PSV Eindhoven over striker Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham are set to turn their attentions to PSV Eindhoven forward Steven Bergwijn as they seek attacking reinforcements following the injury to Harry Kane.

The Holland international is of concrete interest to Jose Mourinho and Spurs, Sportsmail understands, have made contact with the Dutch club.

Bergwijn, who is valued at £21million, is due to miss PSV’s clash against FC Twente today because of Tottenham’s interest.

Talks are at an advanced stage between the two clubs respective chiefs, although a few details still need to be ironed out before a deal is agreed. All parties are hopeful that a deal for the 22-year-old will go through.

Kane’s absence until April with a hamstring injury and the impending departure of Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan means Spurs are in the market for a new forward.

With Kane out, Mourinho has turned to the likes of Heung-min Son, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura to bear the attacking burden for Spurs. The north London side are still well in the hunt for fourth place, but know that a couple of key additions could strengthen their chances in the race for Champions League football.

And Bergwijn is now one of the names that features prominently on the club’s list of targets. The Dutchman has also been linked with Leicester City this month.

He has been capped seven times by his country and put pen to paper on a four-year deal following months of speculation regarding the talented forward’s future.

The youngster enjoyed a breakthrough season last campaign, scoring 15 goals in 41 appearances. He isn’t quite on track to better that return this season, having scored 5 goals in 26 games for the Dutch club.

Spurs have already done business this January transfer window, bringing in Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on an 18-month loan deal. The loan contains an option to make the move permanent, with the young Portuguese player brought in as cover for the injured Moussa Sissoko.