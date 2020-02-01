Tottenham miss out on Krzysztof Piatek with striker set to join Hertha Berlin in £23.5m deal

Tottenham have missed out on signing Krzysztof Piatek with the AC Milan striker on the verge of joining Hertha Berlin in a £23.5million deal.

Jose Mourinho wanted to bolster his attack by bringing Piatek to the club this month, but made it very clear that he was only interested in signing the Poland international on a loan deal.

AC Milan were keen to offload Piatek on a permanent basis despite only signing him last January from Genoa and rejected Tottenham’s advances.

The 24-year-old has travelled to Germany to sign for Hertha Berlin after the Bundesliga club agreed a £23.5m deal, including bonuses. He arrived in Berlin on Wednesday night.

The deal means Milan recouped most of the £30.4m they paid to sign Piatek last January.

The striker was in formidable form in front of goal last season but has failed to transfer that over to this term and has scored just five times in 20 appearances in all competitions.

He was made surplus to requirements when Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoined the club earlier this month and is now set to join his fourth club in just two years.

Despite missing out on Piatek, Mourinho did on Wednesday welcome one attacker through the door with Steven Bergwijn joining for £27m from PSV.