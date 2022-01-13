Tottenham players are concerned that Antonio Conte may resign if he is not supported in the January transfer window.

Tottenham players are concerned that Antonio Conte will resign if he is not given financial support in the January transfer window.

TOTTENHAM players are reportedly fearful that manager Antonio Conte will resign if reinforcements aren’t brought in this month.

In November of last year, the Italian took over in N17.

But, as Spurs fight for a top-four finish, he is desperate to add to his squad in the January transfer window.

A striker is at the top of Conte’s wish list to relieve the pressure on Harry Kane.

Arsenal are hoping for a big-money move for Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with a move to Spurs.

As he pursues Adam Traore, Conte may see another top target defect to a different London rival.

Chelsea is also interested in Wolves’ flyer, with the Blues expected to outbid Spurs’ £20 million offer.

Conte is said to have had an open discussion with chairman Daniel Levy about the need for funds.

According to Football.london, some players are concerned that if Levy refuses to spend the money, the manager will resign.

Paul Scholes, a Manchester United legend, recently suggested that when interim manager Ralf Rangnick moves upstairs, the 52-year-old could take over at Old Trafford.

Conte has been linked with the vacant United manager’s job since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired last year.

However, United’s board of directors decided to keep the German tactician on as a caretaker until the end of the season.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.