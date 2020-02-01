Tottenham plot late transfer swoop for Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Tottenham are planning a late January move for Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as Jose Mourinho wants to improve his options in his side’s engine room.

The north London club have left it late to enquire about Hojbjerg’s services but they are hoping they can conclude the deal before Friday’s 11pm deadline, according to Sky Sports.

Mourinho wants to add another midfielder to his ranks with Christian Eriksen sold to Inter Milan and Victor Wanyama linked with a return to Celtic.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will be desperate to keep hold of skipper Hojbjerg as the Denmark international is a key component of his side.

Tottenham’s north London rivals Arsenal and Everton are also keeping close tabs on Hojbjerg so could make a rival bid in hope of winning the race for his signature.

The Saints were particularly poor in October and November but are now ninth in the Premier League after an up-turn in results.

Mourinho has Eric Dier, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko and Gedson Fernandes at his disposal as well as the out-of-favour Wanyama.

However, the Portuguese tactician believes Hojbjerg would add another dimension to his squad.

Hojbjerg will have just one more year left to run on his St Mary’s deal if Southampton keep the 24-year-old beyond January.

Southampton are likely to be more reluctant to cash in on the former Bayern Munich man in the summer rather than midway through the season.

Hojbjerg moved to the south coast from Bayern Munich in July 2016 for just shy of £13million.