Tottenham set to offload midfielder Victor Wanyama before transfer window shuts

Tottenham are ready to spark a scramble for Victor Wanyama as they look to let him go before Friday’s deadline.

Bayer Leverkusen, Fiorentina, Rennes and Strasbourg have all expressed an interest in the Kenya international who has been on the periphery of Tottenham’s first team for the past year.

The 28-year-old, who has a British passport, still has 18 months left on contract and is keen to kickstart his career and play more regularly.

Tottenham had been holding out for a fee but could soften their stance over the next 24 hours as they look to streamline their squad.

Wanyama was regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe when he arrived at the club but a couple of niggling injuries pushed him down the pecking order.

He has battled back to fitness but has been limited to just four appearances this season with his last coming as a substitute against Bayern Munich in December.

Lazio are also reportedly interested in Wanyama, according Corriere dello Sport.