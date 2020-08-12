Tottenham sign Hojbjerg from Southampton

Denmark international Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has signed a five-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur, confirmed the English Premier League club on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old midfielder spent four years at former club Southampton after moving to England from German giants Bayern Munich in 2016.

“I think Spurs have fantastic players, a fantastic manager, a fantastic set-up and I feel lucky and proud to be a part of it,” Hojbjerg said. “I want to give my everything but I also want to learn a lot.”

According to British media reports, Hojbjerg became Jose Mourinho’s first summer signing for around 15 million pounds (about 19.58 million U.S. dollars).