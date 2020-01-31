Tottenham sign Steven Bergwijn in £27m move from PSV

Tottenham have completed the signing of winger Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth £27m.

The 22-year-old has put pen to paper with Tottenham on a deal that runs until 2025 in a signing that will reinforce the attacking options at Jose Mourinho’s disposal.

Tottenham are six points outside the top four of the Premier League, with Champions League qualification the key aim for Mourinho.

🗣️ “To play here, it’s a dream for me. It’s an honour.”@StevenBergwijn on what it means to join Spurs.

#WelkomBergwijn ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/PBRc9Lf6V6

Bergwijn, who has nine caps for Holland, could face a baptism of fire on his Spurs debut, with Manchester City their opponents this weekend. The two sides meet in Sunday’s late kick-off in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

He will wear the No 23 shirt at his new club.

‘This is certainly a dream come true. It also feels like the right time to take this step,’ he told Dutch publication De Telegraaf.

‘I have always looked up to a top coach like Mourinho. And now I’m going to play for him. I come here to win prizes.

‘The club has already shown last year, in the Champions League, that they can compete. I hope I can show people quickly that I can be important.

‘It’s great to be here. Just look at the facilities around us. When I play FIFA on the PlayStation, I almost always choose a team from the Premier League.

‘I look forward to playing in that great atmosphere.’

De Telegraaf said that Tottenham have been following Bergwijn for years, with scout Brian Carey tracking his progress in person throughout last season.

Mourinho has been working with a depleted attack in recent weeks after Harry Kane tore his hamstring in a 1-0 defeat by Southampton in early January.

Bergwijn came through the youth ranks at PSV and made his debut for the club back 2014-15.

He has won three Eredivisie titles during his time at the club and made 149 appearances in total, scoring 31 goals and providing 41 assists. He scored 15 times last season.

Bergwijn was born in Amsterdam in October 1997. He originally came through the ranks at Ajax before deciding to leave to join PSV’s youth academy in 2011.

He spent three years at youth level before he was called up to Jong PSV – the club’s reserve side.

With 14 goals in 31 appearances, Bergwijn impressed in the second tier of Dutch football and was called up to PSV’s senior side where he has played since 2014.

Bergwijn has become a mainstay in Ernest Faber’s starting XI at PSV and is starting to feature at international level on a regular basis.

He is primarily a winger on the left but can play anywhere along the frontline, offering managers plenty of versatility in attack.

Bergwijn is an exceptional dribbler and has fantastic ball control, especially at speed.

The Dutch star will often hug the touchline out wide when not in possession to draw out defenders and stretch the opposition backline.

He is predominantly right-footed so Spurs fans can expect him to cut inside from the left and try his luck at goal.

Bergwijn is no pushover, either, and is able to hold off defenders with his stocky frame despite not being the tallest of players at 5ft 8in.

Bergwijn has three Eredivisie titles to his name while he also won back-to-back Johan Cruyff Shields in 2015 and 2016.

He was also crowned as the UEFA Euro U17 Golden Player in 2014, joining the likes of Wayne Rooney, Cesc Fabregas and Toni Kroos on the list of players that have won the award previously.

It has been hard to ignore the impact he has had in the Eredivisie. He is an exciting player to watch. In 33 Eredivisie appearances last season, he scored 14 goals and set up his team-mates 12 times as PSV finished three points behind champions Ajax.

Bergwijn also featured against England in the Nations League semi-final last summer before going on to play an hour in the final defeat to Portugal.

His performances domestically and on the international stage saw the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Everton and Bayern Munich all show an interest him but no moves materialised.

Bergwijn revealed in an interview last summer that he is often compared to former PSV team-mate and compatriot Memphis Depay.

While he lists his Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as his idols, his playstyle is similar to Raheem Sterling’s in the way he stays out wide and cuts in.

With Harry Kane out for the next few months, Bergwijn would likely slot in at his favoured position on the left wing while Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura can both play up front or on the right.

Should he be thrown into the action straight away, Bergwijn will have the next few months to prove his worth because he will likely battle for his starting spot once Kane returns.