Tottenham Stadium is ‘front runner’ to host Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev

Tottenham Stadium is the ‘front runner’ to host Anthony Joshua’s mandatory clash with Kubrat Pulev in the summer.

The state-of-the art arena is likely to see off competition from the Emirates and Twickenham, with AJ determined to have the fight in London.

Promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports: ‘He’s made it very clear to me, I want to come home. I want to box in London next.

‘We’re very close. I had a meeting with AJ last night. We’ve had offers in from the Far East, Middle East, Africa, America, Turkey.

‘I’ve been to Madison Square Garden, I’ve been to Saudi Arabia, bring me home. Forget the other offers, bring me home.

‘He wants to fight in London in June. We’re on the verge of making that happen now.

‘Spurs is the front runner and that’s what he’s asked me to do. We’ll be delivering that for him.’

Joshua made his triumphant comeback with a victory against Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia, a choice of destination that provided a superb financial deal but drew plenty of criticism.

There were widepread accusations of ‘sportswashing’ and Joshua now wants a return to home comforts.

The heavyweight world champion is used to massive stadium fights, and while the 62,000-seater has an inferior capacity to Wembley, it would still provide a red hot atmosphere for the former Olympic champion.