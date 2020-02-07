Tottenham starlet Japhet Tanganga in talks over staggering 1500 PER CENT pay rise

Tottenham rookie defender Japhet Tanganga is in talks over a staggering 1500 per cent pay rise following his first-team breakthrough.

There was a degree of negativity over the 20-year-old signing fresh terms when discussions initially started towards the end of last year – but his recent emergence as a key member of Jose Mourinho’s first-team has resulted in Tottenham accelerating talks.

And there is now growing hope Tanganga will pen a new long-term deal in the not too distant future.

The youngster currently earns a basic wage in the region of £1,000-per-week, but Spurs are offering him a huge pay-rise which would take his salary to around £15,000-per-week.

That figure would also be topped up by a lucrative incentive package that would see his deal move closer towards £20,000-per-week.

There will also be a promise of another new contract and pay rise should he make a certain number of first-team appearances.

Mourinho handed Tanganga a shock Premier League debut in January – starting the versatile defender in the 1-0 loss to Liverpool.

Tanganga has started in all but one of Tottenham’s proceeding fixtures, firmly establishing himself as one Mourinho’s first-team players.

Tanganga, who has represented England at Under 20 level, is now set for an Under-21 call-up for the games against Andorra and Turkey in March.