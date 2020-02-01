Tottenham starlet Troy Parrott wanted by Alan Pardew at ADO Den Haag

Alan Pardew wants Tottenham prospect Troy Parrott to join him in Holland at ADO Den Haag.

Pardew took over the Eredivisie strugglers in December until the end of the season, appointing Chris Powell as his No 2, and has been tasked with trying to keep them up.

Republic of Ireland striker Parrott is a loan target for a number of clubs in England but Pardew has now entered the hunt and believes the 17-year-old can help fire second-bottom Den Haag to safety.

Parrott has been prolific at youth level since joining Spurs in July 2017, made his first senior appearances this season and also his international debut for Mick McCarthy’s side.

Charlton, QPR and MK Dons are among the clubs who now want to borrow Parrott for the rest of the season, along with Den Haag.

But Spurs, who have lost their star striker Harry Kane to a long-term hamstring, are split over whether to let him leave temporarily.