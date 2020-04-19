Tottenham stars seen out jogging side-by-side in a training session led by Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho could face a police warning after he and his players appeared to flout Government guidelines on social distancing while training yesterday.

Mourinho, who has already been warned by Tottenham, was spotted overseeing a drill involving members of his squad – most notably Tanguy Ndombele – at Hadley Common in Barnet.

Footage also emerged of Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon jogging side by side elsewhere in north London, and Serge Aurier was filmed in close quarters by a friend while out for a run.

Police are cracking down on rules on coronavirus social distancing which state that individuals can exercise once a day but only alone or with a member of their household while small or large gatherings should be avoided.

A Tottenham spokesperson said: ‘All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors. We shall continue to reinforce this message.’

The session has not gone down well with Tottenham. Sanchez, Sessegnon and Ndombele all live locally with the trio and Mourinho now having been reminded about social distancing guidelines.

Further images of manager Mourinho – wearing Spurs training attire, standing with other players also came to light as they went through running drills.

The pictures, posted on Twitter, appeared with the caption: ‘Spurs players and manager training at Hadley common (Barnet) today!! They really aren’t doing themselves any favours during this period.’

In a separate video, Aurier was also seen out running, side-by-side, with a friend.

It is the latest in a line of incidents involving Premier League players flouting social distancing rules during the government imposed lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

Manchester City right back Kyle Walker is facing a premature end to his England career after hosting a sex party with two escorts during lockdown which left national team manager Gareth Southgate furious.

That was just a week after Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish partied at ex-team-mate Ross McCormack’s house before police investigated reports of a £70,000 Range Rover crashing into parked cars nearby the following morning.

Spurs have already come under pressure during the pandemic for their decision to put non-playing staff on furlough.

The decision was made despite the club announcing record profits of £69m during the last financial year.

Tottenham’s official supporters’ group have publicly criticised the decision after the north London outfit followed Newcastle in becoming the second Premier League club to announce they will take full use of the government’s job retention scheme.

Liverpool had also issued notice of their intention to do likewise, but announced on Tuesday that they had reversed their decision following a fierce backlash from fans and pundits alike.