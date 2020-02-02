Tottenham suffer transfer blow as Real Sociedad confirm striker Willian Jose will NOT be leaving

Real Sociedad have confirmed striker Willian Jose will not be leaving the club before Friday’s deadline.

The Brazilian Jose, 28, was one of the frontmen Tottenham considered moving for this month.

He also emerged as a target for West Ham before their move for Hull’s Jarrod Bowen and was linked with a shock switch to Manchester United.

Speaking about their final day business, Sociedad said: ‘This last day of the market is about closing the exit of [midfielder]Ruben Pardo from the club.

‘In the winter market there will be no more movements in the current squad.’

Talks between Tottenham and the La Liga side stalled earlier in the window due to Sociedad setting a £25m price tag on Jose.

United had also been offered the Brazilian’s services, according to Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old former Santos and Real Madrid Castilla forward is playing his fourth season for Sociedad, with the Basque side flying high in sixth.

He has amassed eight goals so far in 20 league games, and is on track to hit double figures in Spain for the fourth season in a row.

Jose’s best haul was a 15 goal season back in 2017/18, and the towering front-man could be a vital backup striker to either English side after a last minute signing.