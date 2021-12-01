Tottenham team news vs Brentford: Conte considers changes after Burnley’s match was called off.

Tottenham Hotspur team news vs Brentford: Conte considers changes after Burnley’s match was called off.

Conte named his starting lineup for the match against Burnley before it was postponed due to heavy snow on Sunday.

Tottenham had to wait to respond to their shock Uefa Europa League loss last week after their match against Burnley was postponed on Sunday.

Before the game was called off 45 minutes before kick-off due to snow, Antonio Conte had named his starting XI at Turf Moor.

No date has been set for the rescheduled match, but it will almost certainly not take place during Spurs’ busy festive schedule, which includes nine games in December.

Spurs’ three-game streak begins on Thursday at home against Brentford, which will be the club’s first league meeting with the west London club since 1949.

Spurs have won six of their seven EFL Cup meetings since then, most recently defeating Brentford 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final in January.

That day, Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-Min both scored, and eight starters from that match were in the XI to face Burnley this weekend.

It demonstrates how Conte is closely working with the squad that led to Jose Mourinho’s dismissal, a point the Italian made after last week’s “embarrassing” 2-1 loss to Mura when admitting he faces a difficult task.

There may be additions in January, but for now, Conte must trust these players, and there is every reason to believe he will start the same lineup against Brentford as he did against Burnley.

Conte confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Cristian Romero’s hamstring injury is “very serious” and will keep him out until January or February.

After missing the Mura debacle, Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon will return to the wide positions, while Oliver Skipp will partner Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the midfield.

Hojbjerg made his 50th Premier League start against Leeds in November, and despite only being substituted once during that time, the midfielder will be crucial to Spurs’ push to move up from seventh place.

