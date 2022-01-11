Tottenham turn down Ajax’s £15 million offer for Steven Bergwijn and insist on £20 million to fund Adama Traore’s move.

Tottenham rejects Ajax’s £15 million offer for Steven Bergwijn and insists on £20 million to fund Adama Traore’s transfer.

TOTTENHAM have turned down a £15 million bid from Ajax for Steven Bergwijn.

Spurs, on the other hand, are willing to sell the Dutch winger for the right price in order to fund a move for Wolves’ Adama Traore.

Berwijn was signed by the North Londoners for £27.8 million from PSV Eindhoven two years ago.

His time at Tottenham has been marred by form and fitness issues.

As a result, the 16-cap Netherlands international has only made three Premier League appearances this season.

Bergwijn, who is 24 years old, wishes to return to the Netherlands.

Newcastle, on the other hand, is rumored to be considering a move for him.

Spurs are expected to accept around £20 million for him.

They’ll then put that money towards trying to sign Traore.

Spurs are confident of completing a £25 million deal for the Wolves wideman.

Antonio Conte’s first signing as Tottenham manager would be the Spaniard, who is 25 years old.

Traore’s form has dipped at Molineux in recent months as his future has been questioned.

Since May 9, the ex-Barcelona striker has not scored or assisted.

Conte is said to be lining him up for a wing-back role at Tottenham, and he is said to be excited about the prospect of a new challenge.

