Tottenham vs. Arsenal has been postponed by the Premier League due to ‘Covid, injuries, and the African Cup of Nations.’

Tottenham vs. Arsenal has been postponed due to ‘Covid, injuries, and the Afcon,’ according to the Premier League.

Arsenal requested that the game be called off on Friday evening due to only having 12 outfield first-team players available for selection.

Arsenal’s request to postpone their match against Tottenham on Sunday was granted after the Premier League determined that Mikel Arteta did not have enough first-team players available.

The north London derby was scheduled to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, but it has now been postponed for the 20th time this season.

“With Arsenal having fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), the Board accepted the club’s application,” the Premier League said in a statement released 26 hours before the game.

“The decision was made due to a combination of Covid-19, existing and recent injuries, and players on African Cup of Nations duty.”

If Covid-19 infections are a factor in a club’s request for a postponement, any club can apply.

“The League regrets the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters who would have attended or watched the game; we understand that postponements are frustrating for both clubs and fans.”

After a number of players, including Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney, suffered knocks and Granit Xhaka was sent off during Thursday’s 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, Mikel Arteta had only 12 outfield first-team players available for the game.

Thomas Partey (Ghana), Mohamed Elneny (Egypt), Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast), and Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang are all playing in the Africa Cup of Nations, while Martin Odegaard tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

Arsenal loaned out two first-team players last week – Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Roma and Folarin Balogun to Middlesbrough – as pundits and rival fans have pointed out.

