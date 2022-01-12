Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Stream, score, and TV channel as VAR denies Spurs TWO penalties – latest EFL Carabao Cup news

Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Stream, Score, and TV Channel as VAR denies Spurs TWO penalty kicks – EFL Carabao Cup latest news

After Antonio Rudger’s early goal against Tottenham, Chelsea are on the verge of reaching the Carabao Cup final.

With a 2-0 lead after the first leg, the German rose highest from a corner to put his team ahead early.

Spurs thought they had a way back into the game when Hojbjerg was brought down in the area by Rudiger, but VAR ruled that contact occurred outside the box and overturned the decision.

They were also denied yet another penalty kick after replays revealed Kepa had received the ball in a collision with Lucas Moura.

Our live blog below will keep you up to date on everything…

Chelsea 0 Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are awarded a corner, but Christensen deflects it away.

Emerson Royal gets a new one.

Spurs fans are ecstatic, but their team is 0-3 down and out of the Cup.

Chelsea almost seems to enjoy defending in this manner.

The Spurs’ pen is now in the opposite direction!

Kepa appears to be posing a formidable challenge to Moura, but it is referred to as a pen.

It will be referred to VAR, where it will almost certainly be overturned.

The referee is in front of the monitor.

Kepa appeared to be posing an ideal challenge.

Chelsea 1 Tottenham 0

51 Spurs attempt to play out of bounds and are tackled.

Mount and Hudson-Odoi attempt to create a chance, but they are awarded a free kick.

It’s defended by Tottenham.

This tie has long since died and gone to its final resting place.

Chelsea 0 Tottenham Hotspur

Rudiger makes his way around an outswinging corner at the age of 48.

Tanganga is helpless in the face of him.

Spurs will only lose by more margins here…

Chelsea 1 Tottenham 0

46 Spurs are now on the road, attempting to avenge a 0-3 loss.

Let’s face it, we’re on our way home.

Lukaku, on the other hand, hasn’t bothered.

Chelsea 1 Tottenham 0

43 It’s only a free kick.

Kane was fouled by Rudiger while outside the box.

Kane has gone to loiter near the wqall.

It’s something Lo Celso likes…

Tottenham has been awarded a penalty!

With Holjberg being fouled by Rudiger, the Spurs get a penalty.

The VAR is looking into it.

Could it have been something outside the box?

Chelsea 1 Tottenham 0

40 A Chelsea blunder allows Kane to score, but the Blues’ defense holds up well.

Sarr makes a break for it down the left wing before being fouled.

Spurs ink!

Chelsea 0 Tottenham Hotspur

When a Chelsea counter-attack ends with his head, Lukaku heads wide.

The Belgian powerhouse could have made the tie a formality if he hadn’t glazed over the header.

Conte’s team has regained control following a Kane header.

Chelsea 0 Tottenham Hotspur

33 Chelsea is constantly attacking, but they are unable to score.

Spurs then go on to miss a…

