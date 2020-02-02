Tottenham vs Manchester City – Premier League 2019/20: Live score and updates

Tottenham host Manchester City in the final game of Premier League weekend today in London.

Jose Mourinho’s men have the opportunity to go fifth in the Premier League table with a win today which would see see them four points behind Chelsea in their race for top four finish.

However, City will have other plans as they look bridge the gap between themselves and Leicester who sit two points behind them in third.

Sportsmail’s Adam Shergold will provide live Premier League coverage of Tottenham vs Man City including score, lineups and build-up.

Steven Bergwijn scored a stunning debut goal as Tottenham beat 10-man Manchester City 2-0 and gave Jose Mourinho a long-awaited win over his old adversary Pep Guardiola.

Bergwijn controlled the ball with his chest on the edge of the box before volleying the ball home in the same movement to give Spurs the lead on 63 minutes.

Son Heung-Min then doubled the home side’s advantage and secured a memorable victory when his 18-yard effort flew past Ederson after taking a deflection off Fernandinho.

Almost a late consolation for City as Davinson Sanchez heads against his own crossbar but it’s Tottenham’s day.

Jose Mourinho will be thrilled, it’s a landmark win of both his reign and also of the club’s new stadium. They move up to fifth and put another nail in City’s hopes of winning the title.

Steven Bergwijn opened the scoring on his debut with a brilliantly taken half-volley, then Son Heung-min doubled the lead, both after Oleksandr Zinchenko had been shown a second yellow card.

That came after Ilkay Gundogan saw a penalty saved by Hugo Lloris in a fractious first half.

A very enjoyable contest and it’s Spurs’ afternoon.

Tottenham looking to finish with a flourish and Son lets fly from the edge of the box after some nice work in midfield by Ndombele. His effort straight at Ederson, however.

City still looking for a goal, however as Kevin de Bruyne curling in a shot that Hugo Lloris has to touch over the bar to safety.

Then a far post cross makes it to Gabriel Jesus, but his unmarked header is easy for Lloris.

Pep Guardiola slumped in his seat in the dug-out with a forlorn expression on his face. This game is slipping away and he’ll know it’s a big opportunity missed given how well they played earlier on.

And as if we didn’t know it already, all hope of retaining their title is surely now lost.

Sterling is holding his left hamstring and will have to admit defeat in his efforts to carry on and see out the game. He is taken off for Bernardo Silva.

Meanwhile, Lucas Moura is replaced by Eric Moura for Spurs.

Into the final 10 minutes and City are, to their credit, still searching for a route back into this game. A run by Raheem Sterling comes to nothing and it’s been another frustrating afternoon for him.

And now Sterling appears to be limping to add to his woes.

And here is Gabriel Jesus, replacing Riyad Mahrez with City in desperate need of a goal now.

That should win it for Tottenham now!

Son is suddenly in the clear on the edge of the City box after good build-up work by the fresh-legged Ndombele. The Korean struck his shot well and it takes a toe-end deflection off Fernandinho to beat Ederson and find the net.

Two changes for Spurs… Dele Alli off for Tanguy Ndombele and Steven Bergwijn, who is struggling with cramp, is off for Erik Lamela.

Pep Guardiola was about to bring on Gabriel Jesus before that sending off. Instead it’s Sergio Aguero off and Joao Cancelo on.

In the meantime, Giovani Lo Celso is booked.

What an impact by the Spurs debutant!

City fail to clear a Spurs corner, Lucas Moura dinks a pass into Bergwijn on the edge of the City penalty box. A neat touch to control and then the most immaculate steered half-volley across Ederson and into the bottom corner.

He somehow managed to thread his shot between Otamendi and Fernandinho, who left Ederson unsighted, and there’s a broad smile on his face as he runs away in celebration.

Their first shot of the game and they have the lead!

Oh dear… you felt there would be a red card in this game and there it is.

Zinchenko was already on a booking and as Harry Winks led a Spurs breakaway following a poor City corner, he was blocked off and that was certainly cynical.

Chants of ‘cheerio, cheerio’ from the home fans as Zinchenko walks off. City down to 10.

A sense that City are trying to score the perfect goal once again. Another neat move that carves through the Spurs back line but Mahrez tries a pass too many as he cuts it back and it evades the two players in the middle.

Tottenham have still to register a shot in this game…

Both teams enjoying some of the ball and some mini-breaks during the opening moments of the second-half.

But it’s City who really should capitalise on another Spurs mix-up at the back. Sterling is pushed off the ball by Tanganga, but the spurs defender then collides into Lloris, who had come off his line to claim it.

Aguero then sees a shot blocked on the line before City square the ball, with Aguero to Gundogan, who has the goal gaping but fires over.

We are back up and running at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Can either team find a breakthrough? Spurs get us started again.

No changes at half-time.

It’s absolutely astonishing that we have reached the break goalless.

A dramatic and controversial opening 45 minutes with City winning a penalty before Hugo Lloris saved Ilkay Gundogan’s kick. Then Lloris brought down Raheem Sterling as he went for the rebound, but VAR decided not to award a second spot-kick.

City have had other chances, too, and controlled the game but no breakthrough yet. Somehow.

How did he miss that? A golden chance for City to take the lead in stoppage time.

Long ball over the top and Raheem Sterling manages to keep the ball in and cross. Aguero in the middle is just unable to wrap his foot award it and the shot does wide.

Not surprised it’s so many minutes!

The madness finally calms down and Mike Dean brandishes yellow cards to Harry Winks and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Drama here! Ilkay Gundogan stepped up and his penalty was saved by Lloris, diving low to his left.

But the ball then pops out and Lloris brings down Raheem Sterling as he chased down the rebound.

It goes to VAR and they decide… NO PENALTY as all hell breaks loose. City are absolutely furious, Spurs are relieved they’re still on level terms.

Sterling had nudged the ball past Lloris but was moving away from the goal at the time.

Yet more desperate defending by Spurs. They are outnumbered as City break at pace and the ball doesn’t quite drop for Ilkay Gundogan.

Then Serge Aurier makes a really clumsy tackle on Sergio Aguero that could easily have been a penalty but Mike Dean waved away the appeals.

VAR is checking though… and after a couple of minute’s delay, City do have a penalty! It did look like a spot-kick and though it took a while, City are vindicated.

Kyle Walker into the book for a foul on Lucas Moura after the Spurs man dinked the ball past him. Moura would have been in the clear had the challenge not come in.

Great chance for City… Sergio Aguero, who looks sharp, is slipped into the clear and bursts beyond Toby Alderweireld inside the Spurs box. He unleashes a shot and Lloris manages to get a little nick that deflects it onto the base of the post.

That all stemmed from loose Tottenham play as they tried to clear their lines at the back. Davinson Sanchez passed the ball straight to a City player.

City’s latest effort is a De Bruyne strike, struck firmly but from distance, and it’s straight down the throat of Hugo Lloris.

A slightly rash tackle by Tanganga on Riyad Mahrez as the City man tried to spin away down the touchline. No contact with the ball, cleaning out the man, but no yellow card.

From one end to the other! City keeper Ederson races from his line to get to the ball first and then boom the ball downfield straight to Mahrez as City spring on the counter-attack.

It takes some good work by Japhet Tanganga to snuff out the danger.

Jose Mourinho making the point to the fourth official that he believes, having seen a replay in the dug-out, that Sterling should have been sent off.

Alli looking a little sore after that tackle it’s fair to say. The tackle was a little high on the ankle, above most of the ball, so you can see why it was checked.

A sniff of a chance for Spurs following hesitation in the City defence. It’s a backpass by Nicolas Otamendi to Ederson that was played with backspin and that deceived the keeper and almost allowed Lucas Moura to pounce. City get away with it.

Meanwhile, Sterling is the first man into Mike Dean’s notebook for a nasty looking clip of Dele Alli as they both competed for the ball.

It goes to the VAR officials at Stockley Park to see if Sterling’s yellow should be upgraded to a red. Just a booking.

City want a penalty there… Raheem Sterling has the pace to get beyond Serge Aurier and into the box. As it looks as though he might get a shot away, Sterling goes to ground.

Calls for a penalty but Mike Dean not impressed, clearly believing Sterling went down a little easy. There’s a little nudge from Aurier’s left hand but not enough force for a penalty.

That’s very much out of character from Kevin de Bruyne! Lovely City move with Rodri pinging a ball out to the right and Mahrez, who slips a pass inside to the Belgian.

He has a decent angle to shoot but miscues badly and it doesn’t even scrape the side-netting as it flies wide.

Tottenham finally getting a feel for the ball, but a ball down the touchline aimed in the vague direction of Heung-min Son sails out of play.

Steven Bergwijn makes an early impression with a block tackle on Kyle Walker that draws loud cheers.

City dominating possession in the opening couple of minutes, with Riyad Mahrez burning Harry Winks with a smart turn and burst of acceleration close to the touchline.

Spurs just can’t get a foot on the ball. Is the pattern for the contest set?

‘Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur’ plays over the PA system as City kick us off.

A handshake and a little embrace between the two managers, who are on far better terms now than they were a decade ago.

The two sets of players emerge into the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and as they go through the customary handshakes, kick-off is just a few moments away.

Can Jose Mourinho’s Spurs spring a surprise against Pep Guardiola’s City?

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga, Winks, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Alli, Son, Lucas Moura

Substitutes: Gazzaniga; Vertonghen, Lamela, Dier, Sessegnon, Ndombele, Fernandes

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

Substitutes: Bravo; Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Silva, Joao Cancelo, Foden, Garcia

The light have dimmed for the pre-match show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the players go through their final rituals and preparations before gathering in the enormous tunnel.

Jose Mourinho standing in the background with a brooding expression on his face.

Not much longer to wait now until the action gets underway at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham signed Steven Bergwijn for £27million just before the transfer deadline and he makes his debut this afternoon.

The 22-year-old caught the eye of Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich last summer but the Dutchman is put pen to paper on a long-term deal with Spurs. The winger has nine caps for Holland and has plenty of goals and assists to his name.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has just been chatting on Sky Sports. Here is what he had to say:

On his attacking line-up…

The thinking is to try and be offensive, to try to score the goals to win the game without having a clear striker or target man. So we go with the qualities we have, fast and creative players. Hopefully we can reach our objectives with them.

On whether Bergwijn is ready to perform…

He has to be, there are not many other options. He was fit, he was playing for PSV and he has been working this week. We don’t have many options. Lamela is on the bench but not 100 per cent. So we go with Bergwijn, Son, Alli and Lucas.

On top four ambitions…

I don’t think a lot about that, it’s a big group. It’s not just about top four, it is about the 5th and the 6th too. It is very, very hard for everyone.

Jack Gaughan at Turf Moor: The positives for Mikel Arteta are that Arsenal remain unbeaten away from the Emirates under him and this was the sort of afternoon they may have left Lancashire with nothing a few months ago.

There is certainly something to be said for his team rolling up their sleeves and making sure Burnley did not register a first win over them since 1974. But once more they evidenced why there patently is no quick fix for Arteta in an unenviable first job in management.

This team is playing well in patches, showing glimpses of what they might achieve under his tutelage, yet cannot sustain that for longer than a half or less. So while some semblance of defensive grit was admirable and most welcome, the actual concerns must lie with consistency of performance.

All over at Turf Moor and it’s yet another draw on the road for the Gunners as both sides failed to break the stubborn deadlock.

That result moves Burnley up to 11th place and Arsenal are in 10th.

Pep Guardiola claims he will be regarded as a failure at Manchester City if he does not win the Champions League.

Guardiola has won five major trophies since taking charge at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, including two Premier League titles.

As yet, however, they have been unable to transfer their domestic dominance onto the European stage.

This is the 23rd meeting in all competitions between Spurs boss José Mourinho and Man City’s Pep Guardiola – Mourinho has lost 10 games against the Spaniard, four more than he has against any other manager.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has ended on the winning side in 42 of his 49 Premier League appearances – the record for wins in the first 50 games for any player is 42, shared by Didier Drogba, Arjen Robben and Ederson.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne became the first player in Premier League history to provide 15+ assists in three different campaigns (15 in 2019-20, 16 in 2017-18 and 18 in 201617). In fact, De Bruyne has averaged an assist every 180 minutes in the Premier League – the best such ratio in the competition’s history (min. 20 assists).

Tottenham’s Dele Alli has had a hand in nine goals in 16 games under Jose Mourinho in all competitions (6 goals, 3 assists), three times as many as he’d registered under Mauricio Pochettino this season (2 goals, 1 assist in 10 apps).

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga, Winks, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Alli, Son, Lucas Moura

Substitutes: Gazzaniga; Vertonghen, Lamela, Dier, Sessegnon, Ndombele, Fernandes

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

Substitutes: Bravo, Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Silva, Joao Cancelo, Foden, Garcia

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Tottenham handed a debut to new signing Steven Bergwijn against Manchester City.

Bergwijn joined from PSV this week and has been thrown straight in by Jose Mourinho.

Aymeric Laporte missed out as he still comes back from a knee injury while Ederson returned in goal after sitting out the last two cup games.

#THFC: Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga, Winks, Lo Celso, Dele, Bergwijn, Son, Lucas.

We can expect confirmation of the two team line-ups in the next few minutes so stay tuned.

Tottenham are winless in six Premier League games against Manchester City (D2 L4) since a 2-0 win in October 2016 at White Hart Lane.

In all competitions, Manchester City have lost three of their last five away matches against Spurs (W2), losing their most recent game in April 2019 in the Champions League.

Manchester City have won their last five Premier League away games in north London (vs Arsenal and Tottenham) – as many as they had in their first 40 such games in the competition (W5 D10 L25). No team has ever won six consecutive top-flight away games against the two sides.

Only versus Everton (26) have Tottenham won more Premier League matches than they have against Manchester City (23). Indeed, seven of Spurs’ last 10 league wins against Man City have come on home soil.

Tottenham have lost two of their six home league matches under José Mourinho (W4), as many as they lost in their final 15 home games under Mauricio Pochettino (W9 D4).

Manchester City have scored in each of their last 23 Premier League away games, since a 0-2 loss at Chelsea in December 2018 – only Arsenal (27 in November 2002) and Manchester United (24 in August 2002) have had longer such runs in the competition’s history.

Shortly before 4.30pm this Sunday, Jose Mourinho will emerge from the enormous tunnel at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and make a beeline straight for the away dug-out.

Pep Guardiola will be there waiting and you can bet your bottom dollar the Sky Sports cameras will be trained on the scene.

But there will be a handshake and an embrace, perhaps a quick chat and mutual smiles. There will be eye contact and genuine warmth and affection to the greeting, then battle will commence.

Before we get started at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, there is a Premier League game already underway at Turf Moor as Burnley take on Arsenal.

It’s goalless early in the second half and you can follow all the action with DAN RIPLEY by clicking below.

It is one of football’s great personal rivalries of the modern era.

Pep Guardiola – the man who elevated football to a whole new level with a Barcelona team that was one of the best club sides in history before doing likewise with Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho – the wily pragmatist renowned for years as being a tactical genius, a serial winner of trophies and always excellent value in his press conferences as well.

It’s fair to say that Guardiola has had the upper hand in recent encounters but his City side are more vulnerable at the moment than at any stage in the past two years.

And a Spurs side still finding their way under Jose but very much second favourites today even if they have the incentive of moving up to fifth in the table.

Welcome along to our coverage of this 4.30pm kick-off. It’s guaranteed to be spicy.