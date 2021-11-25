Tottenham vs. Mura: Player ratings, analysis, and reaction, as well as what Spurs need to advance to the Conference League knockout stages

Mura vs Tottenham: Player ratings, analysis, and reaction, as well as what Spurs require to advance to the Conference League quarterfinals

Spurs have work to do to qualify from Group G after Sessegnon was sent off, Kane equalized, and Mura’s injury-time winner.

Despite a shock 2-1 loss at Mura, Tottenham’s chances of reaching the Europa Conference League knockout stages remain in their own hands.

Only Japhet Tanganga and Harry Kane were retained in Antonio Conte’s Spurs starting XI from the 2-1 win over Leeds on Sunday.

This resulted in a disjointed first half that went from bad to worse, with Tomi Horvat scoring a superb goal in the 11th minute before Ryan Sessegnon was sent off in the 33rd minute for a second bookable offence.

With the game on the line and his team down to ten men, Conte decided to make four changes nine minutes into the second half, bringing in Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Son Heung-Min, and Lucas Moura.

After a few near-misses, Spurs equalized 20 minutes later through Kane, who superbly lifted the ball over the Mura goalkeeper after Moura’s through ball.

Despite Mura’s man advantage, Spurs dominated the final stages, but a late twist saw Amadej Marosa score in injury time for the hosts’ first Conference League victory.

Rennes won Group G with a game to spare after a 3-3 draw with Vitesse Arnheim, who are third and level on points with second-placed Spurs.

On December 9, Spurs will face Rennes and Vitesse will face Mura in the final round of group games.

Spurs will aim to beat Rennes and finish second to advance to the knockout stages of the Europa League, where they will face a team that finished third in their Conference League group.

Contingents

“It’s embarrassing,” Spurs legend Glenn Hoddle told BT Sport.

Their playing style.

The first half was a complete disaster.

“Harry’s goal was the only class moment.”

“If this is a 16-year-old defender… he allowed the player to come inside,” Hoddle said of Davinson Sanchez’s role in Mura’s late winner.

He has no recollection of the first half.

“I’m baffled.”

“What a Mura night!”

More analysis and reaction to come.

