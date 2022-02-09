Tottenham vs Southampton: Player ratings, analysis, and reaction as VAR rules out another late show from Bergwijn.

Steven Bergwijn thought he had equalised in injury time to save Spurs from defeat, but his goal was overturned after Southampton stunned the hosts with two goals in three minutes.

Spurs 3 Southampton (OG Bednarek OG ’18, Broja 23, Son ’70, Elyounoussi ’79, Adams ’82)

Spurred on by the perceived injustice of a Son Heung-Min goal that they believed should have been disallowed, Southampton won with two headers in the final 11 minutes.

As Tottenham succumbed to the rain in north London, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Che Adams both guided crosses from James Ward-Prowse past Hugo Loris.

Surprisingly, given Southampton’s dominance in the first half, in which they had 15 attempts on goal to Tottenham’s two, the hosts appeared to be on the verge of snatching a win to boost their Champions League ambitions.

Son scored from a Lucas Moura cross in the 70th minute, but it came after Southampton’s Armando Broja was poleaxed by Emerson Royal’s bludgeoning aerial challenge.

After that, Royal was to blame for both Southampton goals, losing the scorer on both occasions.

Even so, the drama was far from over.

Spurs substitute Steven Bergwijn headed home a Cristian Romero header deep into added time, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

The late chaos reflected a wild game in which Antonio Conte was shown another side of the team he inherited.

Just before half-time, Conte had had enough of Tottenham’s first-half defending and inability to find teammates with passes.

Exasperated by yet another opportunity afforded to the opposition, the Italian screamed angrily and kicked the Tottenham dugout’s water cooler.

Ralph Hasenhuttl, on the other hand, had to be worried that his team’s overwhelming first-period advantage would be for naught.

After Romero’s early finish was ruled out for offside, and Sergio Reguilon’s shot was blocked by Fraser Forster, Saints defender Jan Bednarek saved the day by diverting a low Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg shot into his own net.

If the goal was supposed to put an end to the game’s wild openness, it had the opposite effect.

Armando Broja dribbled first.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Tottenham vs Southampton: Player ratings, analysis and reaction as VAR denies another Bergwijn late show