Tottenham vs. West Ham: Player ratings, reactions, and analysis as Bergwijn and Lucas help Spurs advance.

Tottenham vs. West Ham: Player ratings, reactions, and analysis as Bergwijn and Lucas help Spurs progress.

Spurs have progressed to the quarter-finals after Steven Bergwijn made the most of his chance against West Ham.

Spurs moved closer to winning their first trophy since 2008 thanks to Steven Bergwijn’s goal and assist.

After Jarrod Bowen’s quick equalizer, the Dutchman set up Lucas Moura for Antonio Conte’s side’s Carabao Cup semifinal goal.

That was Spurs’ last trophy, albeit under a different name, and with Conte in charge, anything seems possible, at least in knockout football, for last season’s beaten finalists, who sacked Jose Mourinho days before heading to Wembley.

Tottenham will be denied European football unless their lawyers can come up with something extraordinary to perplex Uefa, who ejected them from the Europa Conference League earlier this week for failing to play Rennes. West Ham, trophy-less since 1980, matched the hosts in everything except goal tally but still have European football to look forward to.

Of course, Covid was to blame, and the virus cost the Hammers forward Michail Antonio for this match.

Conte named five players from the 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, including Harry Kane, whose non-sending off for a lunge on Andrew Robertson prompted Jurgen Klopp’s post-match witch hunt.

Kane’s first contribution almost resulted in a goal, thanks to Moura’s turn and pass, which put the England captain in a shooting position on the left.

Alphonse Areola dived to make a camera-friendly save despite the fact that it was a hard hit.

At the other end, Hugo Lloris had to punch away Bowen’s free-kick as West Ham began to look dangerous when they weren’t kicking Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Matt Doherty was also subjected to some rough treatment, but Sergio Reguilon’s dive in the hope of a free-kick failed to impress referee Chris Kavanagh.

Conte is expected to axe Doherty next month, and the same can be said for the man who scored Tottenham’s game-winning goal in the 29th minute.

Bergwijn also contributed to the setup by fending off Craig Dawson in the box and feeding Hojbjerg, who squared for a simple finish in his first start under his new rider.

