Tottenham want £30 million for Pickford, Everton are interested in Mourinho, and Declan Rice is a Chelsea boy, according to Tuchel.

West Ham stunned Chelsea with a late winner at the London Stadium, thanks to Arthur Masuaku.

That result would have been even sweeter for the Hammers and captain Declan Rice, who was described by Thomas Tuchel as “a Chelsea boy” before the game.

Everton, meanwhile, is ready to sell England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with Tottenham interested in a £30 million deal.

That would free up funds for a potential Jose Mourinho transfer, which Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri is said to be interested in if Rafa Benitez is fired.

Rafa Benitez is willing to sell Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in order to raise funds, writes ALAN NIXON, but the asking price is prohibitive.

The Toffees’ manager is stuck with his current failing team because he doesn’t have any money to spend unless he does some wheeling and dealing next month.

The club’s most valuable asset is England No 1 Pickford, who is valued at around £30 million.

With a contract that runs until 2024, the Goodison striker earns around £100,000-per-week.

Tottenham has looked at the numbers and, while they may be able to match his salary, the additional fee makes it an expensive transfer.

Pickford joined Goodison Park for a fee of £25 million in the summer of 2017, with add-ons bringing the total to £30 million.

And the Toffees have gotten their money’s worth, as he has appeared for the club 172 times in five seasons.

A MOURNING

According to reports, Jose Mourinho is a surprise managerial target for Everton if Rafa Benitez is sacked, writes JOSHUA MBU.

After a disastrous run of just two points in their last eight games, the current Toffees manager is fighting for his job.

According to the Mirror, they may consider Mourinho, his long-time rival, as a replacement.

The Portuguese has been in charge of Roma since the summer.

However, he has had run-ins with players, journalists, and referees, and things aren’t going as well as he would like.

Inter thrashed his side 3-0 at home on Saturday, with the former Chelsea, Manchester United, and Spurs boss in charge.

Roma are now 13 points behind Serie A leaders AC Milan and nine points out of the Champions League places.

Mourinho’s Premier League pedigree, which includes three titles at Stamford Bridge, could make him a target for Everton.

