Tottenham will back Antonio Conte with a £50 million double transfer raid for Sevilla’s Diego Carlos and Wolves’ Adama Traore.

Spurs will back Antonio Conte with a £50 million double transfer swoop for Diego Carlos and Adama Traore from Sevilla and Wolves, respectively.

Spurs joined the race for Sevilla centre-back Carlos yesterday, alongside Newcastle, a newly mega-rich club.

After having a £15 million bid for Wolves wideman Traore rejected, Conte’s side are set to make an improved offer.

Tottenham’s Italian manager has also expressed interest in Jesse Lingard of Manchester United, who was the subject of a second Newcastle loan bid last night.

Despite Sevilla’s insistence that Carlos will remain in Spain, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is not giving up hope.

However, now that Tottenham has joined the chase, the Magpies’ chances of bringing in the Brazilian may be jeopardized.

As they battle for Champions League qualification, Conte is desperate to add to his squad before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Carlos is also a target for AC Milan, but the Italian club has yet to match Newcastle’s initial £30 million bid, which has yet to be accepted.

Carlos, 28, made his debut for the Spanish side in a 1-1 draw at Valencia on Wednesday, and assistant coach Pablo Sanz said afterwards that he will stay until the end of the season.

He is expected to play against Celta Vigo tomorrow, but Newcastle are hopeful that a deal will be reached soon.

After their initial loan offer was turned down, the Magpies are now looking for a permanent deal for Lingard.

With his contract at Old Trafford expiring in the summer, the midfielder is hesitant to commit long-term.

Toon bosses, on the other hand, are confident of securing a deal for the 29-year-old until the end of the season.

Newcastle’s offer on Wednesday, which included a £1.5 million loan fee, was rejected by the Red Devils, who prefer a permanent move.

However, the Tynesiders have returned with a more complete package, with England hopeful Lingard desperate for first-team experience ahead of the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

This season, he has not started a Premier League game for United, the club he joined at the age of seven, and he is set to leave Old Trafford in the summer after rejecting a new contract.