Tottenham will play Crystal Palace despite a Covid outbreak in their squad and Patrick Vieira’s positive test.

Despite a Covid-19 outbreak in the Crystal Palace squad, Tottenham’s match with them will go ahead.

The Premier League match is still set for 3 p.m. today at Spurs’ new £1 billion stadium.

Following a series of positive tests, Palace made a last-minute request to the Premier League to postpone the match.

However, it was rejected because Prem chiefs were not convinced that the criteria for the game’s cancellation had been met.

Later, Palace announced that their manager would miss the match because he was one of those who tested positive.

“We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating following a positive Covid-19 test, and will be absent from the touchline for today’s match against Spurs,” the statement read.

For today’s game, assistant manager Osian Roberts will fill in for Vieira.”

As the league continues to be ravaged by the virus, three other top-flight matches have been canceled.

Everton’s match against Burnley, Liverpool’s match against Leeds, and Watford’s match against Wolves have all been postponed thus far.

As the Omicron variant spreads across the UK, a number of Championship and EFL fixtures have been canceled.

Vieira admitted on Friday that he was “worried” about the current situation and its impact on his players’ well-being.

“We hope we’ll be fine [to face Spurs], but the number of cases around us makes us nervous,” the Frenchman said.

“In the last few days, we’ve had a couple of cases at our football club.”

“We are doing everything we can to avoid the situation, but it is concerning because the evolution for the next few days is uncertain.”

“I’m not concerned about the players’ well-being in terms of the [frequency of]games during this time because it’s been that way for years.”

Regarding Covid, I’m concerned for their safety.

“Players returning from the Covid situation and being asked to play with insufficient training puts a lot of pressure on them.”

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard will miss Aston Villa’s match against Chelsea after testing positive for a banned substance.

After catching Covid, the Liverpool legend will miss today’s match as well as the team’s game against Leeds.

